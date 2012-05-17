John Travolta: John Doe Number Two lawsuit dismissed
The second masseur to bring a claim of sexual battery against John Travolta is now pondering his next step. EW has confirmed that John Doe Number Two's lawsuit has been dismissed without prejudice by the United States District Court, Central District of California. This dismissal follows just two days after John Doe Number One dropped his lawsuit against Travolta. Marty Singer, Travolta's lawyer, called both claims "absurd and ridiculous," and Travolta even produced credit card slips to discredit John Doe Number Two. Now the first accuser has retained the legal services of famed attorney Gloria Allred who, per a statement from Allred's office, "will be conferring with our client regarding what will happen next in this case."
