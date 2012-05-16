President Obama talks about aliens with Will Smith's son

Jaden Smith has just cracked one of the great mysteries kept secret by the United States government, or at least he attempted to when he insisted on asking President Obama about the existence of aliens during a recent visit to the White House.

Will Smith told BBC Radio about his 13-year-old son's encounter with POTUS and the big question he planned to ask, which Smith insisted he keep to himself.

"I was at the White House with my family and we were getting a tour," recalled the Men in Black III star. "The night before, Jaden had said to me, 'Dad, I gotta ask the president about the aliens,' and I was like, 'Dude, no, no, it's not cool! Do not ask the president!'"

Smith continued: "So we get into the Situation Room and Jaden gets the look in his eyes and he leans over and he says, 'Dad, what's my punishment?' And I was like, 'Jaden, do not…' and Barack is talking about the Situation Room, and Jaden says, 'Excuse me, Mr. President?' And Barack said, 'Don't tell me.' And in perfect form—like, this is why he's the President—he stopped and looked at Jaden and said, 'The aliens, right?' And I was like, 'Oh, shoot!' And he said, 'Okay, I can neither confirm nor deny the existence of extraterrestrials but I can tell you if there had been a top secret meeting and if there would have had to have been a discussion about it, it would have taken place in this room.'"

Smith joked that Jaden only has about eight or nine more months left of being grounded, but perhaps Little Smith doesn't realize that he may very well have sparked a whole stream of conspiracy theorists who have since retreated to their caves and begun the long arduous process of tin foil hat construction.

