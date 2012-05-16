Tuesday TV Ratings -- NCIS, America's Got Talent and more
CBS revealed its new fall schedule this morning, and received some good news: The NCIS and NCIS: LA finales drove the network to first place Tuesday night in the ratings. NCIS (18.7 million viewers, 3.5) was up 13 percent this week and a two-hour LA (15.1 million, 3.0) was steady.
The second episode this season of NBC's America's Got Talent (10.4 million, 3.4) was down 8 percent from last year's second outing and down the same amount from its Monday premiere. The upside is that being down 8 percent from 2011 is less than Monday's 16 percent drop for the premiere. We'll get a clearer idea of how well Got Talent holds up with Howard Stern as the show's new judge once all the finale fireworks conclude on NBC's rivals (last year's edition started at the end of May). The finale of Fashion Star (4.9 million, 1.6) aired at 10 p.m.
Fox's two-hour edition of Glee (6 million, 2.5) was down 11 percent from last week.
ABC burned off Cougar Town (3.3 million, 1.0), then aired a Dancing results show (12.9 million, 2.2) and the season finale of Private Practice (7.1 million, 1.8). Private staying in this Tuesday slot this fall despite having dropped considerably after being moved away from flagship Grey's Anatomy. The show rose in the numbers this week, however.
The CW aired the 90210 finale (1.1 million, 0.5) followed by The L.A. Complex (565,000, 0.2). The latter sunk to a new low in the ratings, which until now I wasn't sure was possible.
