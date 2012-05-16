A double dose of 'Cougar Town': Discuss last night's episodes

Well I can't be too mad at ABC for its many Cougar Town preemptions because last night we got a double dose of our favorite cul-de-sac crew. (Also, cheers to TBS!) So in lieu of a normal recap, we'll just recount the night's most memorable moments and lines. And with a full hour of Jules & Co., there was plenty of funny.

In the first episode, "Square One," Jules and Grayson were forced to move in together after last week's hurricane damaged Grayson's house. Meanwhile, Ellie and Laurie fought over who was the sexiest. They enlisted Travis — much to his dismay — to help settle their great debate. And Bobby and Jules had a white shirt challenge: First person to stain their shirt lost. (Spoiler alert!) Jules lost after Grayson tripped and spilled his glass of wine on her. What a waste of a good drink!

++ "It's like The Real World, if they did it with old and boring people." —Ellie, on Jules and Grayson moving in together

++ The title card: "Welcome to Cougarton Abbey"

++ "I was up all night on my computer with army boyfriend, Wade, bumping cyber uglies." —Laurie

++ "Ellie is just jealous because when it comes to bringing the sexy, I am like a heart attack in a thong. Seriously. One time I killed a guy and brought him back without even stopping." —Laurie

++ "I'm like the Dexter of sex. I love you, and then I will kill you." —Ellie

++ Ellie: "Vincent. I helped him blow through his trust fund in the '90s."

Laurie: "You must have done a good job. Because in 2007 he was Vinny and he worked at a car wash in Tampa."

++ Jules: "You know, it's tricky to walk around holding a bunch of cakes. I think that cake walks should mean something really hard."

Grayson: "I hate it when you do that, okay? You can't change the meaning of phrases."

Jules: "Agree on the change?"

Ellie: "Change approved."

++ "It's a new rule for everyone. Except for Ellie. I mean I've seen her drop her son, but I have never seen her drop wine." —Jules

++ "There are so many things that I'm better at than you. Like reading, speaking, not eating a doughnut like a bear eats a salmon. What else? I wrote it down. Sex!" —Ellie

++ Courteney's daughter Coco eating ice cream in the plaza

++ "I just got negative goosebumps." —Grayson

++ Bobby: "You took a meatball for me."

Andy: "I'd take a whole pot roast for you, sir."

++ "Ladies and gentlemen, weighing in at a weight that a woman her height would feel good about, the undisputed trampion of the world, Laurie Keller!" —Travis

++ "Oh by the Winona." —Bobby (this one's just slightly second to Laurie's "Oh by the Wayans brothers")

Credit: Peter Stone/ABC

In the second episode of the night, "It'll All Work Out," Jules realized the gang hadn't celebrated Thanksgiving together. "Remember our schedules got all mixed up? We all went away and none of us really knew when we were coming back." Kudos to the writers for that spot-on joke lamenting Cougar Town's place in TV-schedule limbo during the fall. The crew agreed to participate in Fakesgiving. Meanwhile Ellie and Jules had some differing opinions on how to raise the devil child, Stan. Matters were complicated when Ellie requested that Stan be the ring bearer in Jules' wedding. Meanwhile, Grayson taught Andy how to pizza toss for a mayoral photo-op. And Jules guilted Travis into writing her wedding vows. But I've really buried the lede here: Big Carl died!! Stan threw him across the room and he shattered. But with endings come new beginnings. Welcome to the show, Big Lou!

++ Jules: "Guess what? Tomorrow we celebrate Thanksgiving!"

Laurie: "Or we celebrate Thanksgiving in the fall."

Jules: "What if we're not around next fall? What if a new group comes in and replaces us. Everybody's gonna be like, 'What happened to the cul-de-sac crew? I miss them. Who are these new people? They're not so good.'"

++ The title card: "Welcome to Cougar Town: Are we still on TV?"

++ "As long as we're making things up, I won't be able to attend. I'm driving to Georgia to adopt a baby unicorn." —Grayson

++ "All we ever remember about candidates is who traded sex for crystal meth, who shot and ate a dolphin, and who looked like a moron with pizza dough on his face." —Laurie

++ The cardboard box of feelings

++ "I'd help you with this romantic stuff, but this here, jet black cave full of bats." —Ellie, referring to her heart

"Besides Thanksgiving, I also missed Halloween last year because I was getting that tattoo removed from my upper-left drumstick. And then on Christmas, I passed out on the booze cruise that turned out to be a cruise cruise, and I woke up in Belize! So today I'm going to represent all three holidays that I missed. Happy Thanksmasween everyone!" —Laurie, explaining her fabulous Fakesgiving costume

++ "Thinking equals drinking!" —Jules

++ "Beer: Other drinks may get me drunk, but only you intoxicate me." —Bobby

++ "Grayson, you're so hot that I don't have to pretend that you're Matt Damon when we do it. I just pretend that he's watching." —Laurie, trying to help Travis write vows

++ "Wash your hands after this. Some of that might have been in Stan's butt." —Andy, warning Grayson of the potentially contaminated Play-doh

++ "I'm not built for this. My hands are like five D batteries taped to a bagel!" —Andy

++ The montage of good times with Big Carl, may he rest in peace.

