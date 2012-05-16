'Anger Management' teaser with Charlie Sheen
Even a high-speed collision with a mighty locomotive can't stop Charlie Sheen, who's set to return to TV this June on FX's Anger Management. The second teaser for his new series pokes fun at Sheen's storied reputation by showing Sheen walking away from a literal train wreck unscathed — then saying, with a smirk, "Come on. Everyone deserves a 24th chance."
This is the second Anger Management teaser that neglects to include footage from the show itself. FX's decision to advertise its sitcom this way is a little curious, considering how well Anger tested in a preview screening. Then again, Sheen's fans likely don't care about the details of his next series — they just want to see Charlie being Charlie. And on that end, FX's teasers deliver. Judge for yourself by watching the clip below.
Anger Management premieres June 28 on FX.
