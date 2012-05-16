Album Sales: Carrie Underwood stays at No. 1 over Mother's Day

GOOD GIRL GONE OH SO BAD The country superstar traders in her innocent musical tendencies for a racier and indulgent dark side

Carrie Underwood has Blown Away the competition for a second week in a row.

The American Idol winner's fourth album topped the Billboard 200 once again this week with sales of 120,000, holding off new debuts from Silversun Pickups, Tank, Keane, and Karmin, as well as Mother's Day-boosted sales from top-selling artists like Adele and Lionel Richie.

Here's how the Top 10 fared:

1. Carrie Underwood, Blown Away – 120,000

The country bombshell stayed on top of the chart, dropping 55 percent from her debut sales week. After two frames, Blown Away has moved 387,000 copies. Appearances on last night's Dancing with the Stars results show and this Sunday's Bilboard Music Awards should help soften declines in her third week as well.

Mother' Day proved to be a major boon for adult contemporary-type singers like Adele. The mom-friendly belter's sophomore album 21 increased by 31 percent in its 64th week, pushing its total to almost 9.1 million. 21 became the first album since Usher's Confessions to pass the 9 million mark — although that disc took 70 weeks to reach the same level. Next stop for Adele: Diamond certification!

3. Lionel Richie, Tuskegee – 71,000

Mr. Richie ticked up from no. 6 to no. 3 after an 11 percent sales increase. The album, which spent two weeks in the top spot and features country collaborations with the likes of Jason Aldean and Shania Twain, has now sold 751,000 copies.

4. Various Artists, Now 42 – 65,000

The pop compilation dropped 31 percent in its second week and has shifted 160,000 total units.

5. Norah Jones, Little Broken Hearts – 60,000

After a number 2 debut last week, the jazzy singer dropped 46 percent this week. If Jones' latest album were similar in sound to her other efforts, the Mother's Day effect would have likely minimized the second-week drop. But her edgier Danger Mouse-produced album is selling more like a typical pop release.

6. Silversun Pickups, Neck Of The Woods – 41,000

The Los Angeles alt-rock band's third album sold about as many copies in its first week as their 2009 album Swoon, which reached number 7 on the chart after sales of 43,000.

7. One Direction, Up All Night – 40,000

With 626,000 albums sold in nine weeks, the U.K. boy band shouldn't be overly worried about The Wanted, whose EP has quickly flamed out after its lackluster debut two weeks ago.

8. Jack White, Blunderbuss – 34,000

White's first-ever solo effort has moved an impressive 230,000 copies after three weeks. This frame, the set dipped 38 percent from last week.

9. Tank, This Is How I Feel – 33,000

Tank's previous album, Now or Never, debuted and peaked at No. 35 with 44,000 copies during the holiday-driven sales frenzy in December 2010.

Current hit "Drunk On You," which is steadily climbing the country chart, helped the feisty rocker's album re-enter the Top 10 in its 40th week on the chart. Bryan's third album has quietly become a smash over the past year, establishing him as a heavy-hitter in his genre. Tailgates & Tanlines has sold 1,058,000 copies.

Outside the Top 10, gospel duo Mary Mary, who now star on a reality show on the WE channel, debuted at number 16 with their latest, Go Get It. Moody British rockers Keane started in 17th place with Strangeland, which hit No. 1 when it bowed in the U.K. YouTube sensations turned Epic recording artists Karmin debuted at number 18 with their first EP Hello. All three sets sold about 20,000 units. Karmin's EP could find legs over the next few weeks, though, as current single "Brokehearted" climbs its way up the Hot 100. (It currently sits at number 26.) Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson only managed a number 61 debut with her debut collection of covers, AM/FM.