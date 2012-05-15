Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere
Credit: AP; Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images
We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
Did the actresses' style advisers consult with each other to plan their clients' looks? "No, it was a surprise to me to see what Kristen was wearing," Theron's longtime stylist, Leslie Fremar, says of the sartorial coincidence. "But that's part of the fun." Whose gown did you like best?
