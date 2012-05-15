Kim Kardashian's IMDB bio: Kontroversy!

Kim Kardashian's IMDB page experienced a sudden assault of truth grenades earlier today, resulting in an IMDB bio that looked just a little bit…different. "Kim Kardashian is emblematic of the shallowness of American culture in the first two decades of the new millennium," read her official biography. "While some cultural critics call her the prime avatar of the 'famous for being famous' faux celebrity crowd, she along with Paris Hilton is a new breed of cat whose celebrity comes from the release of a sex tape and the canny exploitation of the resulting publicity." Too many truth grenades! My nose is bleeding!

The IMDB bio continued: "For Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, the release (accidental or not-so-accidental) of boudoir tapes didn't result in shame but celebration. America, like ancient Rome, seems to have shuffled off the moral coil of virtue of the Republic and is now enjoying its Imperial self in an orgy of ignominy." The bio then noted various superstars who have derided Kardashian for her faux fame, including Daniel Craig and Jon Hamm, before concluding with a walloping pulpit-imploding rant, noting that Kardashian's fame was kick-started by a sex tape, "an apt metaphor for socio-economic-cultural malaise in Washington and the country beyond, where everything seems to be run by amoral prostitutes in bed with each other and merely out for a buck."

The bio has disappeared from IMDB, but Uproxx has a screenshot, where it's credited to Jon C. Hopwood, a writer who has crafted over six hundred IMDB biographies. It's unclear if the bio was actually written by Hopwood. But the rant does read like the typical aggressive pseudo-philosophical Rome-referencing post that overworked frustrated-narcissist bloggers tend to write about Kim Kardashian. (See example here.)

