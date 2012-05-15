Our weekly Spotify playlist: Beach House, Adam Lambert, Killer Mike rub elbows
Credit: Liz Flyntz
Things kick off this week with Baltimore's organ-happy indie duo Beach House's dreamier-than-thou "Wishes," one of our favorite tracks on their new album Bloom. Rye Rye (with teammate M.I.A.) take the baton from there with the Go! Pop! Bang! highlight "Sunshine," while pop maven Adam Lambert, rappers 2 Chainz and Killer Mike, and indefatiguable Alanis Morissette each hit us with their own new cuts.
Also on deck this week: shiny-haired Malibu songstress Colbie Caillat, '90s indie-rock revivalists the Cribs, and not one but two excellent U.K. soul imports, Alex Clare and Cold Specks. Check it all out by streaming the playlist below:
