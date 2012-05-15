Our weekly Spotify playlist: Beach House, Adam Lambert, Killer Mike rub elbows

By Ray Rahman May 15, 2012 at 05:54 PM EDT
Advertisement
Credit: Liz Flyntz

Beach House

Show More
type
  • Music

Things kick off this week with Baltimore's organ-happy indie duo Beach House's dreamier-than-thou "Wishes," one of our favorite tracks on their new album Bloom. Rye Rye (with teammate M.I.A.) take the baton from there with the Go! Pop! Bang! highlight "Sunshine," while pop maven Adam Lambert, rappers 2 Chainz and Killer Mike, and indefatiguable Alanis Morissette each hit us with their own new cuts.

Also on deck this week: shiny-haired Malibu songstress Colbie Caillat, '90s indie-rock revivalists the Cribs, and not one but two excellent U.K. soul imports, Alex Clare and Cold Specks. Check it all out by streaming the playlist below:

Read more on EW.com:

EW's Spring Playlist: Nicki Minaj, Marina and the Diamonds, Schoolboy Q and more — stream it here

Florence and the Machine, Beach Boys, Flo Rida, and more occupy our weekly Spotify playlist

Beach House
type
  • Music

Comments have been disabled on this post

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com