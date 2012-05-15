Adam Lambert: 'Trespassing' for a day

What's a typical day like for Adam Lambert? We tagged along with the the Idol alum turned Grammy-nominated solo star — whose second studio album, Trespassing, hits stores today — as he juiced, jogged, and hung with Jimmy Kimmel on a recent Thursday in Los Angeles.

1:06 a.m. Send early-morning tweet @adamlambert: "So excited to perform on @jimmykimmel tomorrow…er tonight. Thats my cue to get to sleep. See you all onstage! :)" Reply from @jimmykimmel three minutes later: "yes – GO TO SLEEP! (I am very demanding)"

10:30 a.m. Wake up, get juiced "I actually did a cleanse last week, and I have a juicer that I'm obsessed with. I try to have a fresh vegetable juice everyday. I did a mixture of beets, carrots, celery, apples, lemon, and ginger. All those things are supposed to be really good for you."

11:30 a.m. Quick jog around the Hollywood Hills with his boyfriend, Finnish reality star Sauli Koskinen "I listened to some good music, moving around the neighborhood. It was dance music, to keep me on task."

3 p.m. Met with Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood "My stylist had the clothes picked out, so we were just fine-tuning everything. The atmosphere was kind of like a hair salon. We chattered about relationships and what was on TV last night and what new songs were out. It was very chatty. We built enough time into the arrival to chill, to enjoy it and take our time—it just makes it a little bit more pleasant when you're not rushing."

3:30 p.m. Choose clothes for upcoming music video shoot of second single from Trespassing, "Never Close Our Eyes" "I don't want to give anything away, but the jacket I tried on was fierce. I'll say that. [Laughs] I was on the phone with the video director the night before, talking about ideas and how we're going to do this—and what about that? There are a lot of layers to this video."

5:30 p.m. Film comedy bit for future Jimmy Kimmel segment "Basically, Kimmel producers found a really horrible, nasty tweet someone wrote about me and I read it into the camera for them. [Laughs] We had five options, and I picked one that seemed the most absurd. They're saving them from various guests for something in the future. I saw a sample of what they were doing and it was pretty funny. I don't want to give it away, but it was pretty silly."

5:45 p.m. Perform sound check for Kimmel concert "I hold back as much as possible because I don't want to waste my voice. I was in my own little world, just checking the sound, not performing full out. You don't want to waste the energy. I could see fans peeking through the fence to the outdoor stage. It was really cute. They were just cheering, rooting us on."

6:30 p.m. Meet with management about European summer tour with Queen "[Remaining Queen band members] Brian [May] and Roger [Taylor] have said to me, 'We think Freddie [Mercury] would like you. You guys would have gotten along. He would have gotten a kick out of you. You guys have a lot in common, and I think he'd be happy to see this.' There's a very paternal energy there."

8 p.m. Outdoor Kimmel concert starts "This was the first time doing a lot of these songs for an audience. Besides 'Trespassing,' which I sang at Logo's NewNowNext Awards, all the songs I performed—including 'Never Close Our Eyes,' 'Naked Love,' 'Broken English,' and 'Cuckoo'—were new. After we wrote 'Naked Love' and recorded it, I realized that you could sing a bit of Crystal Waters' '100% Pure Love' in the bridge. It made me smile because it's funny, so I did that during the show. Even if it is a little scary, the '90s are back. I think nostalgia is fun. It's a warm thing."

8:30 p.m. Post-show cocktails "I had a little Whiskey, a little Maker's Mark. My family and friends were there."

10 p.m. After-after-party as his Hollywood Hills home "We ordered some Thai food—coconut curry, Tom Kha Gai soup, chicken satay, and fried rice—and had a couple of drinks. It was relaxed and cool, sort of an impromptu party. I had maybe four drinks in total, so there was a little hangover in the morning."

