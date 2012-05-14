Who's going to leave 'Glee' next season?

The fourth season of Glee was full of ups and downs, but one consistent bright spot was Lea Michele's Rachel Berry, who stretched her wings Glee Show More About Glee type TV Show network Fox genre Comedy

At Fox's upfront presentation in New York Monday, Glee stars Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Cory Monteith joined lots of other network stars on the Beacon Theatre stage to help promote the new season. But they weren't there to sing. They weren't even there to talk about the big finale and what's next for their characters.

They let Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly answer the burning questions, instead. Rather than pursue a plan announced earlier this season to spin off graduates Rachel, Kurt and Finn, Glee will now feature a "show within a show." By having some of the characters move to New York — where guest stars like Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Hudson are expected to interact with the Ohio transplants — Fox and Creator Ryan Murphy could simultaneously reinvigorate the dramedy by bringing in new students to McKinley High.

The only question now is how much we will — or won't — see of the graduates next season. Over the next month, Murphy and the show's studio, 20th Century Fox TV, will decide who will remain a series regular and who is more likely to recur. It doesn't look that great for Amber Riley (Mercedes), Mark Salling (Puck) or even Naya Rivera (Santana): From what we hear, Glee will not be showing scenes from Los Angeles, where Mercedes wanted to score a record contract, Santana hoped to become an actor, and Puck dreamed of starting a pool cleaning business (yikes). For now, Fox can't say what's in store for season 4, but Riley sent this suspicious Tweet today that suggests she may be moving on: "Thank you Ryan Murphy for believing in me and helping me move forward in my career! Season 4 is going to be amazing."

For what it's worth, Rivera was also on stage Monday — as was Darren Criss, Jenna Ushkowitz and Jane Lynch — so maybe Santana will change her mind and move to the Big Apple. Salling, however, was MIA. Maybe he was checking to see how many pools there are to clean in New York?

What are your predictions, Gleeks?

