'Bachelorette' season premiere: What did you think?

placeholder
Kristen Baldwin
May 14, 2012 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Bachelorette

type
TV Show
genre
Reality TV
run date
01/08/03
performer
Chris Harrison
broadcaster
ABC
seasons
14
Current Status
In Season

Nothing but the best for the Tragic Single Mom, right rose lovers? And by “best,” I mean guys who bring one or more of the following to the opening-night cocktail party (SPOILER ALERT if you’ve not yet watched tonight’s episode): a soul patch, a skateboard, a severe brain injury, bobblehead dolls, a beat box, a helicopter, photos of their six (!) kids. Yes, Emily’s Bachelorette “journey” got off to quite a colorful — if somewhat drama-free — start tonight. Stay tuned for my full recap in a few hours (UPDATE: Click here for Kristen’s full Bachelorette season premiere recap), and in the meantime let me know what you thought of the Southern-fried season premiere. Are you liking the new Casa Bachelorette (which will heretofore be known as the Potential Husband Plantation)? Did you agree with Emily’s First Impression Rose choice? And how on earth does Jef get his hair so high? Post your thoughts below!

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now