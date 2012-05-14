'Bachelorette' season premiere: What did you think?

type TV Show genre Reality TV run date 01/08/03 performer Chris Harrison broadcaster ABC seasons 14 Current Status In Season

Nothing but the best for the Tragic Single Mom, right rose lovers? And by “best,” I mean guys who bring one or more of the following to the opening-night cocktail party (SPOILER ALERT if you’ve not yet watched tonight’s episode): a soul patch, a skateboard, a severe brain injury, bobblehead dolls, a beat box, a helicopter, photos of their six (!) kids. Yes, Emily’s Bachelorette “journey” got off to quite a colorful — if somewhat drama-free — start tonight. Stay tuned for my full recap in a few hours (UPDATE: Click here for Kristen’s full Bachelorette season premiere recap), and in the meantime let me know what you thought of the Southern-fried season premiere. Are you liking the new Casa Bachelorette (which will heretofore be known as the Potential Husband Plantation)? Did you agree with Emily’s First Impression Rose choice? And how on earth does Jef get his hair so high? Post your thoughts below!