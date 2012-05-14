Sandra Bullock, George Clooney sci-fi drama 'Gravity' pushed to 2013

By Adam B. Vary May 14, 2012 at 12:00 PM EDT
One of the most intriguing movies of 2012 is now one of the most intriguing movies of 2013. Gravity, the 3-D sci-fi drama starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts stranded in open space, has been pushed from its Nov. 21 release to 2013 by Warner Bros., EW has confirmed.

The studio remains bullish on the movie, director Alfonso Cuarón's first film since his highly acclaimed 2006 sci-fi drama Children of Men. But between a lack of available 3-D IMAX screens and a highly competitive holiday moviegoing season that includes a new Bond movie, the final Twilight movie, and The Hobbit, Warner Bros. execs wanted to be sure the unusual film had the best possible platform for success.

A new firm release date has not yet been set.

