Most popular baby names: 'Twilight,' 'Revenge,' and more

The Social Security Administration has released its list of 2011's most popular baby names, and Twilight reigns supreme in the boys' category as Jacob stays in the top spot for the 13th straight year. Isabella, however, has been ousted in favor of Sophia. A surprise resurgence of nostalgia for The Golden Girls? Probably not. Sophia has been gaining popularity over the last decade as a strong, traditional, ends-in-A name with celebrity cachet (Sophia Loren, Sofia Coppola); as with other things, a little Sofia Vergara likely made all the difference.

Celebrity kids continue to have an impact on naming trends across the board as top spots went once again to Ava (daughter or Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe) and Jayden (a name favored by both Will Smith and Britney Spears). The biggest jump went to Mason, a name that wasn't even on the leaderboard last year. It appears Kourtney Kardashian's son has spawned a new generation of little guys since it came out of nowhere to take the number 2 spot. It's a big win for the Kardashian kwest to konquer the world, though there's still ground to gain as the more traditional spelling of Chloe once again edged out Khloé with a K. Better luck next year, kids!

Beyond those names, it's the usual suspects. Aiden and Emma — once boosted by hot sitcoms Sex and the City and Friends — have become established faves. With long-time top-10 inhabitants Emily and Daniel suddenly gaining prominence on Revenge, might Sophia and Jacob have some competition for the 2012 titles? Only time — and the fall TV season — will tell. See the full lists below.

Girls

Sophia Isabella Emma Olivia Ava Emily Abigail Madison Mia Chloe

Boys

Jacob Mason William Jayden Noah Michael Ethan Alexander Aiden Daniel

