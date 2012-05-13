No series finale for canceled 'CSI: Miami'
Any David Caruso fan wanting to bid farewell to Lt. Horatio Caine will have to rely on sweet memories only: The canceled show already aired its last episode for this season on April 8 and will not resume production just to shoot a special series finale.
On Sunday — almost three months after CSI: Miami wrapped production in Los Angeles– CBS announced that the procedural will not return in the fall. CSI: New York, however, survived to see another day.
Both of the CSI spinoffs were tipped off early in the spring that one or both could face the chopping block come upfronts time. As a result, the Miami episode that aired in April did feature a send-off, of sorts: Most of the ensemble (save Emily Procter) were gathered in a bar at the end. Granted, it's not exactly Ted Danson yelling "we're closed!" from Cheers but hey, the gang was all there.
Meanwhile, Caruso thanked his fans "one and all" via Twitter today, along with this picture:
I think we'll miss these glasses most of all.
CBS will announce its fall 2012 schedule Wednesday in New York City.
