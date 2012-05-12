'Avengers' headed to best second weekend in box office history
Sorry, Captain Jack, but Captain America isn't ready to give up the top spot at the box office yet!
In its second weekend in theaters, The Avengers is still breaking records — this time, it's headed for the best second weekend in box office history. The superhero ensemble film took in a gargantuan $29.1 million on Friday, which should lead to a weekend in the $95-105 million range — far more than current record holder Avatar, which earned $75.6 million in its second frame.
Tonight, on its ninth day of release, The Avengers will cross the $300 million mark (it's made $299.1 million so far), and on Sunday it will soar past $350 million. No film has ever reached those milestones faster.
Way back in second was Warner Brothers' new Tim Burton/Johnny Depp collaboration Dark Shadows, which earned a lackluster $9.7 million on Friday. The adaptation of the '70s vampire soap, which earned an unenthusiastic "B-" CinemaScore grade, will be lucky to break $30 million over the Friday-to-Sunday period. Bad news considering the film's $125 million budget.
The rest of the Top 5 was made up of holdovers. Think Like a Man grossed $1.6 million yesterday and will finish the weekend with about $5 million. The Lucky One finished close behind with $1.3 million, and The Hunger Games ended up in fifth with $1.2 million. Both films should earn about $4 million.
