Zooey Deschanel in stage production of 'Coal Miner's Daughter'
We might have said goodbye for the summer to New Girl this week, but no need to bid farewell to Zooey Deschanel. The actress will portray Loretta Lynn in the upcoming Broadway production of Coal Miner's Daughter. Lynn made the announcement last night during a show at the Grand Ole Opry's Ryman Auditorium, inviting Deschanel onstage for a duet of the titular song.
"It's a long way from Butcher Holler to Broadway in New York City," said Lynn. "I know Zooey is going to be great — she sings and writes her own songs just like I do."
The production, based on Lynn's life, will tell the story of her rise as a country legend after her difficult childhood in Kentucky.
"Loretta Lynn and her music have been inspirations for me for as long as I can remember," added Deschanel. "She is a true legend and to be chosen to play such an iconic woman is a dream come true."
New Girl devotees, rest assured: Though the creative team and dates for the show have not yet been announced, the production will not interfere with Deschanel's television schedule.
