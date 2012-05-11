'Lost' actress lands major 'Californication' role

Former Lost costar Maggie Grace has landed a major role in the next season of Showtime’s Californication.

Grace has secured the role of “Faith,” a character with a nine-episode arc next year. The actress, who’s also set to appear in the upcoming The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 and has a role on Fox’s upcoming The Following, will play a muse/groupie to famous rock stars on the show. “Faith has been on the road with various bands for years and is considered a muse to elite artists,” reads the character description. “Though she has a fondness for sex, drugs and rock and roll, she remains quite religious. She meets and becomes friends with Hank Moody [David Duchovny] and eventually, that friendship blossoms into more.”

As previously reported, the Faith character is also being contemplated for a potential Californication spinoff, though any firm decisions won’t likely be made until the sixth season debuts, at the earliest. Californication returns in 2013.

