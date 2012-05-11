'Gossip Girl' season finale: Blair vs. Serena -- EXCLUSIVE CLIP
- TV Show
Don't get me wrong, I love it when Blair and Serena are besties, giving each other advice, and sharing a box of macarons. But Blair couldn't seem less interested in being Mrs. Nice Dame these days, and in Monday night's season finale, it's likely to get downright ugly.
In the exclusive clip below, Blair's minions are hard at work doing damage control for Blair, but before they set off on their respective tasks, Blair gives one the most important duty of all. "You find every secret Serena has. I need the best one to destroy her," she says, adding, "I just hope Chuck and Dan don't see this. Chuck and Dan. That Blair should join the circus, always juggling interests…
The season finale of Gossip Girl airs Monday.
Related:
Episode Recaps
Spotted: Serena, Dan, Blair, Chuck, Vanessa, and Nate — hooking up, breaking up, and freaking out. You know you love it! XOXO!
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|creator
|network
|stream service
Comments have been disabled on this post