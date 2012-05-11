ABC orders new six dramas, four comedies

ABC made a surge of fateful programming decisions this afternoon. Private Practice, Don't Trust the B— and several other shows just got renewed. Missing and a few other titles were cancelled.

And in the middle of that, ABC ordered five seven eight 10 new shows.

ABC gave series orders to drama pilots Last Resort, Red Widow (formerly titled Penoza), Mistresses, 666 Park Ave., Zero Hour and Nashville, plus to comedies How to Live With Your Parents for the Rest of Your Life, Malibu Country, The Neighbors and Comeback Jack.

Here's the rundown of ABC's new lineup:

— Based on the Dutch format, Red Widow centers on the widow (Radha Mitchell) of an assassinated criminal who is forced to adopt her husband's role in an organized-crime syndicate in order to protect her family.

— Nashville is a family soap starring American Horror Story lead Connie Britton that's set in the country music scene with one star at her peak and one on the rise. Eric Close, Hayden Panettiere, Jonathan Jackson, Powers Boothe costar.

— Zero Hour stars Anthony Edwards and Michael Nyqvist and is about a "bizarre twist of fate that pulls a man who's spent 20 years as the editor of a skeptics magazine into one of the most compelling conspiracies in human history."

— Last Resort stars Andre Braugher in a high-concept project described as "an international action-thriller-soap that follows the story of establishing a new society in a world held hostage by the crew of a ballistic missile submarine. Basically, a U.S. nuclear sub crew refuses orders to fire their missiles and escapes to a NATO outpost and declares themselves the smallest nuclear nation. Scott Speedman and Autumn Reeser co-star.

— Mistresses tells the story of four women with turbulent romantic lives. Alyssa Milano, Yunjin Kim, Rochelle Aytes and Jes Macallan star.

— 666 Park Ave. brings Lost star Terry O'Quinn back to ABC. The logline: "A young couple accepts an offer to manage one of the most historic apartment buildings in New York City, they unwittingly begin to experience supernatural occurrences, which complicate and endanger the lives of everyone in the building." Co-stars Dave Annable, Rachael Taylor and Vanessa Williams.

On the comedy side, there's…

— Comeback Jack (a much less creepy name than its original title, Red Van Man), about a man who is forced to put his dreams on hold in order to take over the family handyman business from his father, and stars J.K. Simmons, Kyle Bornheimer and Leah Remini.

— The Neighbors, about a family that moves into a highly desirable gated community in New Jersey only to discover that the entire neighborhood is made up of aliens disguised as humans. That one costars Jamie Gertz and Max Charles.

— How to Live with Your Parents for the Rest of Your Life (um, HTLWYPFTROYL?) is about a recently divorced single mom, moves in with her eccentric parents who are full of life but know no boundaries. Sarah Chalke will star along with Brad Garrett, Elizabeth Perkins, Orlando Jones and Rachel Eggleston.

— Malibu Country stars country star Reba McEntire and comedy legend Lily Tomlin. Logline: "After her good ol' boy rock star husband cheats on her and burns through most of their money, Reba divorces him and moves her three sons and mom from Nashville to the only asset they have left — a little house in Malibu." Sara Rue and Jai Rodriguez co-star.