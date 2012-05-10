'Game of Thrones' star Sean Bean arrested
Winter is coming… and so are the police. Game of Thrones star Sean Bean was arrested Wednesday after allegedly harassing ex-wife Georgina Sutcliffe with abusive texts and phone calls, People and the U.K.'s Daily Mirror report. A Scotland Yard spokesperson told People that Bean was questioned in a central London police station yesterday, then was bailed until a later date; the Mirror posted a photo of him arriving at the station. Bean, 53, and Sutcliffe, 34, married in 2008 and were divorced two years later. She was the actor's fourth wife.
Bean's rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
