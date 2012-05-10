Samuel L. Jackson tweeted 57 different spellings of 'motherf---'
He's admitted it everywhere: legendary bad-ass Samuel L. Jackson has a favorite word, and it rhymes with brother trucker. Ever since Jackson (currently taking names as Nick Fury in the indie arthouse flick The Avengers) joined Twitter in October 2011, the man has eschewed any kind of filter and tweets whatever he wants with no regard for censorship… which is exactly how we like our SLJ.
I could give you some kind of reason why I spent my time prowling through Jackson's eight-month-old Twitter for the various spellings of his favorite swear word, but there's really no motivation aside from utter fascination and curiosity. Here is a man who is on such a high tier of cool that he can effectively spell words with no discernible logic and get away with it. Not once, not twice, but a whopping 57 times. Let's see Noah Webster demonstrate that much creativity.
DISCLAIMER: If you're going to read this list of variant spellings of a matronly obscenity, I trust that you know exactly what you're getting into.
Number of different spellings of "motherf—–" on Samuel L. Jackson's Twitter since he joined in October 2011: 57
Amughphuqqinvengers
Maaadaaahfaaahkaaaahz
Mahfahkka
Mahfakka
Mahpfauccauhs
Mahphakka
MAVENGERFUQQAS
MAVENGERPFUQQAHS
Mawphakkas
Moneyfondler
Motherfucker
Moughoucccah
Moughpfucca
Moughuqqas
Moupfacca
Moupfouqa
Moupfuccuh
Muffpfukah
Muffughccin
Muffukaness
Mufuggas
Mughfughquahs
Mughpfakkuh
Mughpfukkas
Mughpfukkuh
Mughphughkughzz
Mughuqqa
Muh fukka
Muhfucka
Muhfugga
Muhfuggahhhh
Muhfuggin
Muhfuka
Muhfukka
Muhfukkah
Muhfukkin
Muhfuqas
Muhfuqin
Muhpfakkah
Mupfuhqeuhs
Motherfucking
Mutha fuqeu
Muthafucka
Muhphuggas
Muthafuga
Muthafukka
Muthafukkin'
Muthaphucca
Muthavenger
Muthughpfuccahz
Muthughphoukka
Muthupfuqas
Muttuhfukkuh
Mutuphukas
Muughuuqa
Muuphuuccahs
Myfollowfukkas
