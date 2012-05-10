Samuel L. Jackson tweeted 57 different spellings of 'motherf---'

By Marc Snetiker May 10, 2012 at 06:40 PM EDT
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

He's admitted it everywhere: legendary bad-ass Samuel L. Jackson has a favorite word, and it rhymes with brother trucker. Ever since Jackson (currently taking names as Nick Fury in the indie arthouse flick The Avengers) joined Twitter in October 2011, the man has eschewed any kind of filter and tweets whatever he wants with no regard for censorship… which is exactly how we like our SLJ.

I could give you some kind of reason why I spent my time prowling through Jackson's eight-month-old Twitter for the various spellings of his favorite swear word, but there's really no motivation aside from utter fascination and curiosity. Here is a man who is on such a high tier of cool that he can effectively spell words with no discernible logic and get away with it. Not once, not twice, but a whopping 57 times. Let's see Noah Webster demonstrate that much creativity.

DISCLAIMER: If you're going to read this list of variant spellings of a matronly obscenity, I trust that you know exactly what you're getting into.

Number of different spellings of "motherf—–" on Samuel L. Jackson's Twitter since he joined in October 2011: 57

Amughphuqqinvengers

Maaadaaahfaaahkaaaahz

Mahfahkka

Mahfakka

Mahpfauccauhs

Mahphakka

MAVENGERFUQQAS

MAVENGERPFUQQAHS

Mawphakkas

Moneyfondler

Motherfucker

Moughoucccah

Moughpfucca

Moughuqqas

Moupfacca

Moupfouqa

Moupfuccuh

Muffpfukah

Muffughccin

Muffukaness

Mufuggas

Mughfughquahs

Mughpfakkuh

Mughpfukkas

Mughpfukkuh

Mughphughkughzz

Mughuqqa

Muh fukka

Muhfucka

Muhfugga

Muhfuggahhhh

Muhfuggin

Muhfuka

Muhfukka

Muhfukkah

Muhfukkin

Muhfuqas

Muhfuqin

Muhpfakkah

Mupfuhqeuhs

Motherfucking

Mutha fuqeu

Muthafucka

Muhphuggas

Muthafuga

Muthafukka

Muthafukkin'

Muthaphucca

Muthavenger

Muthughpfuccahz

Muthughphoukka

Muthupfuqas

Muttuhfukkuh

Mutuphukas

Muughuuqa

Muuphuuccahs

Myfollowfukkas

