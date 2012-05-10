Blink-182 cancels tour dates
In a statement published on their official site, Blink-182 announced that a large chunk of their reunion tour will be canceled due to a medical emergency befalling drummer Travis Barker.
Barker "required an urgent tonsillectomy with a recovery period expected to extend beyond the scheduled tour dates," the statement said. "The band apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of these cancellations and thanks their fans for their ongoing support."
The canceled May dates that will not be rescheduled include shows in New York, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Canada. Two dates originally planned for Oklahoma have been rescheduled for September.
