Alanis Morissette premieres new single 'Guardian': Listen here
With all the '90s nostalgia flying around this summer (need we remind you that Everclear, Sugar Ray, Gin Blossoms, Marcy Playground, and Lit are all going on tour together?), it's only appropriate that Alanis Morissette — she of interesting extracurricular movie theater activities — return with a new album.
It's called Havoc and Bright Lights, and it's Morissette's first album since 2008's Flavors of Entanglement. It won't be hitting stores until August 28, but the first single, "Guardian," lands on iTunes this Tuesday, May 15. Give it a listen via the official lyric video (which premiered on MetroLyrics) below:
It's been a complicated road for Alanis since the multi-platinum chart bulldozer that was 1995's Jagged Little Pill. She probably waited a bit too long to release her underrated follow-up album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie, then got one-upped by the stream of angry-but-contemplative young women (Fiona Apple, Paula Cole) who scored big in her wake.
Since then, her work has retained many of the sonic properties of her debut (as you can hear, "Guardian" sticks to the loud-quiet-loud alt-rock dynamic), and has kept to the wordy combination of personal confessions and self-help truisms.
The first singles from Morissette's albums have always been strong — 2002's Under Rug Swept had "Hands Clean," 2004's So-Called Chaos had "Eight Easy Steps," while Flavors of Entanglement had "Underneath"). "Guardian" keeps up that trend, and happily also feels like old-school Alanis.
But what do you think of "Guardian"? Sound off in the comments.
