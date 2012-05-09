Obama supports gay marriage, Cory Booker and more tweet reactions

The Internet took no time at all to react to President Barack Obama’s statement that he believes same-sex couple should be allowed to marry. The vast majority of celebrities and politicians reacting to the news online wrote messages of support to the president following his ABC News interview with Robin Roberts on Wednesday.

Celebrities from Sean Hayes of Will & Grace (a show which on Sunday Vice President Joe Biden credited with educating America about same-sex relationships) to Kim Kardashian, Ellen DeGeneres, and Patton Oswalt shared their excitement about the news. Politicians (mostly on the left), including Nancy Pelosi, Cory Booker, and Gavin Newsom also expressed their support. Beyond Twitter, there is already a Tumblr blog out there called When Obama Endorsed, with animated gifs like the dance from Arrested Development and Tina Fey high-fiving a thousand angels.

Check out all the celebrity tweets on Obama’s historic statement below.

[View this story on Storify]

Related:

Why did ‘Saturday Night Live’ scrap its Obama/Osama anniversary sketch?

Obama talks Jon Stewart, Mick Jagger, and his burgeoning musical career (‘I can sing’) in new ‘Rolling Stone’ interview

Obama visits ‘Late Night With Jimmy Fallon’ tonight: Examining his talk show history — VIDEO