Rosie O'Donnell on 'Happily Divorced'

By Tanner Stransky May 09, 2012 at 02:27 PM EDT
Happily Divorced

We told you exclusively a month ago that Rosie O'Donnell would be making her guest-starring debut on TV Land's Happily Divorced this season. That booking has finally come to fruition, as O'Donnell's episode airs tonight at 10:30 p.m. on TV Land. EW has an exclusive first look at O'Donnell's entrance into the series. She plays an old "friend" of Fran Lovett (Fran Drescher) who is also a dog therapist trying to help her old pal figure out why her pooch doesn't like her.

