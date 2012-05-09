'Gangster Squad' trailer: Ryan Gosling battles Sean Penn

Adam B. Vary
May 09, 2012 at 12:00 PM EDT

Gangster Squad

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
105 minutes
Wide Release Date
01/11/13
performer
Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling, Nick Nolte, Sean Penn
director
Ruben Fleischer
distributor
Warner Bros.
genre
Drama

When Gangster Squad was filming in Los Angeles last fall, the Internet went a little crazy cooing over the many paparazzi shots of Ryan Gosling decked out in slick 1940s suits and cuddling with an adorable bull dog (and Emma Stone). Oh, and then there was the shot of Gosling beating some guy with a tie iron.

Now the trailer for the fall thriller — about a group of L.A. cops (led by Josh Brolin’s WWII vet) who set aside their badges to declare war on gangster Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn) — has finally hit, and the movie looks much more like a beating-a-guy-with-a-tire-iron movie than hanging-out-with-a-cute-pooch movie. Check it out below: 

Looks like director Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, 30 Minutes or Less) has cooked up a hard-boiled flick that’s a little bit like Chinatown, a little bit like L.A. Confidential, and a little bit like the 2011 Rockstar videogame L.A. Noire. What do you think?

Read more:

‘Gangster Squad’: Director Ruben Fleischer on working with Sean Penn and Josh Brolin (…and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone)

‘Gangster’ Paradise: More pics from the set of Ryan Gosling’s latest!

‘Gangster Squad’ photos starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone: It’s a crime how good they look

