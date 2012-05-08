Scripted Finales
.jbbody {font-family:Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size:12px; width:585px;} a.jbtoutled {font-size:14px; font-weight:bold; text-decoration:none; color:#000;} a.jbtoutled:hover {font-size:14px; font-weight:bold; text-decoration:underline; color:#000;} a.jbtoutled:visited {font-size:14px; font-weight:bold; text-decoration:none; color:#000;} .jbfotomod {width:175px; border:0; padding-bottom:20px;} #jbimg {padding-bottom:5px; border:0px;} #jbmidbucket {padding-bottom:30px; clear:both;} #jbimglft {float:left; padding-right:10px; padding-bottom:20px;} hr {width:580px; color:#ccc; size:1px; solid; padding-bottom:10px; padding-top:2px;}
Ken Tucker: End of solid season for Ted Danson and Elizabeth Shue sets up even better things to come
Lanford Beard on a keeper: Cohesive, funny, touching, and chockablock with '90s songs (and Thomas Lennon)
Hillary Busis wants to like the comedy, but as it wraps its first season its problems overshadow its promise
SPOILER ALERT! If you've seen tonight's episode, share your reaction! More dish on "Caskett" ahead
SPOILER ALERT! Sandra Gonzalez on season finale — and satisfaction that the series will be back for more
Sandra Gonzalez: After a season of excellent tomfoolery, earnest moments — and a closing twist
'One Tree Hill': Finale thoughts?
April Daley on growing up with the CW series; if you've seen the series finale, share your impressions
SPOILER ALERT! If you've seen the season (possibly series) finale, weigh in; full recap is in the works
Comments have been disabled on this post