Brad Pitt is Chanel No. 5's new face
Admit it: We've all wondered at some point what Brad Pitt smells like. A rugged, masculine melange of sandalwood, cinnamon, and freshly trimmed beard? An intoxicating cocktail of True Romance and 12 Monkeys? A faint whisper of whatever Angelina Jolie happens to be wearing? A weird old man baby?
Thankfully, this burning question has just been answered. E! revealed today that the Oscar nominee has signed on as the new face of Chanel No. 5 — a classic scent beloved by the world's glitterati since the 1920s. (Marilyn Monroe allegedly claimed once that she wore only a few drops of Chanel No. 5 to bed.) Though reps for Pitt and Chanel aren't commenting yet, E! says the star will film an ad for the fragrance in London this week and net a seven-figure paycheck for his trouble. That'll buy a man a lot of perfume.
Pitt is following in the well-heeled footsteps of former No. 5 boosters Nicole Kidman and Audrey Tautou. If his commercial is anything like the ones the two of them shot, it'll include at least a few of the following: tinkly piano music, formal wear, dim lighting, gorgeous shots of Europe, and a perfume-spurred love story. Or maybe Chanel will go in another direction and cast Brad Pitt as a chic Old Spice Guy. After all, they've already chosen a man to be the face of their most iconic women's fragrance; at this point, anything is possible.
