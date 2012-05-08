Kristen Stewart on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Joan Q. Public is probably convinced that being Kristen Stewart is a pretty good deal. After all, the girl is a 22-year-old millionaire whose entire job seems to be staring into Robert Pattinson's eyes… except when she's tasked with staring into Chris Hemsworth's eyes instead.
But as Stewart revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, her life isn't always easy. From rogue nails on the set of Breaking Dawn, to crazy fans, to the bloodthirsty Molly Ringwald, Stewart faces plenty of threats. Heck, the stress of being KStew is so bad that the actress even forgot to wash her hair before last night's Met Ball. Mortifying!
Of course, being young and insanely famous does still have its perks. After a few minutes of uncomfortable stuttering, Stewart lit up when she started to tell Kimmel about how much fun she had at Coachella in April. She even got up close and personal with the concert's headline-making Tupac hologram — thanks to her buddy Katy Perry, who led her through the crowd "like Moses parting the waves of Coachella." Sounds a lot more fun than deflecting Twihards who ask Stewart to bite them.
Check out the starlet's full Jimmy Kimmel appearance — which also includes a new clip from Snow White and the Huntsman.
