'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm riffs on 'Taxi'

By Lanford Beard May 08, 2012 at 04:10 PM EDT
Mad Men

We already know what Jon Hamm doesn't like ("idiot" Kardashians and humorless Donald Trump, to name a few), but now we can add another line item to the list of things he does dig: '70s sitcoms. In advance of IFC's new show Comedy Bang! Bang!, the Mad Men star sidled up to Reggie Watts — the new millennial answer to the stream-of-consciousness music-as-comedy stylings of old-school Zach Galifianakis — to riff on the classic sitcom Taxi. I'm pretty sure the phrase "Hilary abounds at the taxi garage" is being worked into a Hollywood pitch at this very moment. Check out Hamm's free association tribute below.

Hamm isn't the only celeb who'll appear on Comedy Bang! Bang! Galifianakis, Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Seth Rogen, and Elizabeth Banks will also have to sing with Watts' when the show premieres June 8 on IFC.

