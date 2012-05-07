'Sherlock' second season premiere delivers solid ratings, but can't catch 'Downton Abbey'

Downton Abbey type TV Show network PBS Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The second season of the PBS Masterpiece: Mystery series Sherlock is off to a terrific start, unearthing an average of 3.2 million viewers (and that doesn’t include DVR viewings, online streaming, or replays). The number is significantly higher than PBS’ usual audience in prime time, and better than recent numbers for high-profile basic cable shows like Mad Men.

But the modern-day detective (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his trusty blogger Watson (Martin Freeman) have their work cut out for them if they’re to catch fellow PBS/Brit import Downton Abbey. The season finale for that period soap pulled in a whopping 5.4 million for its second season finale. Sherlock had better get moving; there are only two episodes left this season.

