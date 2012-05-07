Nicki Minaj debuts in new Pepsi commercial: Watch it here
If Nicki Minaj wasn't, um, vivid enough for you in her recent "Starships" video, Pepsi has you covered.
The soda brand continued its long relationship with pop stars by debuting a new, summery commercial featuring Minaj and a remixed version of her song "Moment 4 Life."
Hewing closely to the song's title, the ad features a pair of telegenic cutups who find themselves moving through a world completely frozen in time. Naturally, they use the extraordinary opportunity to rob banks, loot, and play mean pranks on their rude neighbors.
Just kidding! Well, kind of: they mess up an ongoing beach volleyball game, steal expensive clothes from a fashion show, and sneak into a Nicki Minaj concert.
Check out all the hijinks in the extended-cut video below:
