'House' recap: 'Post-Mortem': Did Chase's surprise move shock you?

I’ll say this plainly: That was mean!

Of course, I’d expect nothing less than a juicy cliffhanger as House heads towards its final episodes, but leaving an episode off just before we find out whether or not Wilson is going to live or die is just…cruel. Oh, well. I’ll recover since it’s all in the name of good drama. But leaving off this antepenultimate episode on the aforementioned note isn’t even the biggest shocker of the night.

That honor goes to Chase (Jesse Spencer), who was the lead doctor on the case-of-the-week, and, by the end of the episode, no longer employed at Princeton-Plainsboro.

You see, the episode found Chase treating a doctor-turned-patient who held some ill will toward the hottie doc because, as he saw it, Chase didn’t earn his position Princeton-Plainsboro. (This is a call back to a bit of info we learned many moons ago that indicated Chase’s dad had helped him get the spot.) The guy got under Chase’s skin to say the least. It also didn’t help that this guy refused to be treated by anyone but House. (Little did the patient know that House and Wilson were on a road trip, and the rest of the team did their best to disguise that fact.) But in all, it made Chase tired of “living in the shadows.” And in the end, he decided it was time to resign.

At first, I thought it was a fake-out. He told Park about his plan a little earlier in the episode, but I thought he’d solve the case and have a renewed sense of purpose. Yeah, that didn’t happen.

The previews for next week’s episode do little to help answer the questions that are swirling in my brain: Is this the last of Chase we’ll see for the series? Is Wilson going to be okay? How great were the Wilson/House moments tonight? What happened to the old lady House and Wilson met on the road? (Um, maybe I’m the only one thinking that last question. So here’s a replacement:) If this is the last we see of Chase, will you be peeved?

I invite your thoughts.

