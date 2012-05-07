Joss Whedon: 'Avengers' box office reaches $207.4 mil
Disney announced today that The Avengers opened even stronger than the studio originally thought. Instead of an estimated $200.3 million, which is the figure Disney reported yesterday, the superhero extravaganza actually debuted to $207.4 million last weekend — or $38.2 million more than the previous opening-weekend record holder, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 ($169.2 million).
The Avengers grossed $80.8 million on Friday (second-biggest Friday after Deathly Hallows — Part 2), $69.5 million on Saturday (best Saturday ever), and $57 million on Sunday (top Sunday ever). The Joss Whedon film became the first movie to reach $150 million in just two days, and the first to cross $200 million in three days. The Avengers has also been a powerhouse in foreign markets, having grossed an estimated $447.4 million overseas in 12 days (since debuting in several territories on April 25). The picture set opening-weekend records in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Central America, Peru, Bolivia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, and United Arab Emirates.
