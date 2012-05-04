The Watch red band trailer -- Ben Stiller film gets new name
Back in March, Fox pulled the trailer and poster from Ben Stiller's summer film Neighborhood Watch from theaters in Florida, following the aftermath of Trayvon Martin's death in the state. (The 17-year-old Martin was shot and killed by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman.) But now the film is also getting a nationwide facelift. With the release of the red band trailer for the movie comes a new name — The Watch.
Starring Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Jonah Hill, and Richard Ayoade, The Watch centers on a group of foul-mouthed volunteers, who find themselves battling aliens while making pithy sexual remarks. Watch the seriously not-safe-for-work trailer below.
The change of the film's name comes after producer Shawn Levy addressed the potential controversy to EW. "We are very sensitive to what's going on. But other than the name of the organization, there is zero overlap between the movie and what's going on in Florida. It's very much a comedy that pits regular guys against a non-Earthly foe."
Related:
|type
|
|mpaa
|
Comments have been disabled on this post