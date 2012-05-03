'SNL' season finale to be hosted by Mick Jagger
Advertisement
Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
Show MoreAbout Saturday Night Live
type
- TV Show
network
genre
Mick Jagger has been tapped to host the May 19 season finale of Saturday Night Live. It will be his first time hosting the show, but his third time serving as musical guest. Let's hope for <a href="
Jagger's appearance coincides with the 50th anniversary of The Rolling Stones, which was founded in 1962.
The band plans to commemorate its huge milestone with the release of a career-spanning documentary directed by The Kid Stays in the Picture's Brett Morgen this fall. The Stones have also reached out to fans on its website asking for them to share "any interesting photos, videos or audio" they've snagged over the years.
Read more:
Episode Recaps
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
The original late-night comedy sketch show from the one and only Lorne Michaels.
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|airs
|
|creator
|network
|stream service
Comments have been disabled on this post