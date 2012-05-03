'SNL' season finale to be hosted by Mick Jagger

By Mandi Bierly May 03, 2012 at 05:13 PM EDT
Jagger's appearance coincides with the 50th anniversary of The Rolling Stones, which was founded in 1962.

The band plans to commemorate its huge milestone with the release of a career-spanning documentary directed by The Kid Stays in the Picture's Brett Morgen this fall. The Stones have also reached out to fans on its website asking for them to share "any interesting photos, videos or audio" they've snagged over the years.

