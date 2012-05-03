Listen to Kimbra's new song 'Come Into My Head' - EXCLUSIVE

New Zealand’s Kimbra — you know, the painted woman from Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know” and one of EW’s favorite artists right now — dropped her debut album Vows Down Under last fall. It was a huge success in her home nation as well as in nearby Australia, where it went platinum and scored her the Best Female Artist prize at the Australian equivalent of the Grammys.

The album, which gets an official release in the U.S. on May 22, will include seven songs from the Australian version plus six new tracks, including “Warrior” (her collaboration with Foster the People’s Mark Foster and A-Trak for Converse) and the fantastically funky “Come Into My Head,” which you can hear exclusively below.

When EW spoke to Kimbra for our list of the 30 Greatest Music Artists Right Now, she noted that she was extra excited for the release of “Come Into My Head” because it tapped into a funky place that the rest of Vows doesn’t necessarily embrace.

What do you think of “Come Into My Head”? Will Kimbra be as big as her partner in body paint Gotye?

