Kate Upton 'Cat Daddy' video flagged by YouTube

Sports Illustrated swimsuit star Kate Upton is more than comfortable wearing a skimpy bikini. She also has a well-known propensity to dance for the camera. So yes, video of her scantily dressed, dancing to Rej3ctz's "Cat Daddy" is as close to a sure thing for viral video status as you can hope for on the Internet. "Directed" by photographer Terry Richardson, the voluptuous beauty writhes to the groove, and… well… her writhing and bouncing are better than your writhing and bouncing. It's almost hypnotic — for some, I guess — though YouTube was originally flustered by the clip. Yesterday, they temporarily pulled the video for being too titillating, before reinstating it with a mild content warning. "With the massive volume of videos on our site, sometimes we make the wrong call," said a spokeswoman for the site. "When it's brought to our attention that a video has been removed mistakenly, we act quickly to reinstate it."