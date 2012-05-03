'Idol' surpasses 'Voice,' reclaims top spot for season

Amid an otherwise uneventful night in the ratings, Wednesday night’s American Idol quietly changed an important standing headed into broadcast upfront presentations to advertisers this month: Which network has the top-rated TV series.

Until last night, it was NBC with The Voice. Now Idol has reclaimed the No. 1 spot for the season (even if you include the special post-Super Bowl airing of The Voice). Idol has averaged 6.2 on Wednesdays in the adult demo and The Voice is at 6.1 We still have the rest of the month to go, and things could still change, but Fox will be relieved to face Madison Avenue and claim, as they have for many years in a row, TV’s top non-sports series.

Still, NBC has plenty reason to be proud of The Voice. Even if the chair-spinning music competition doesn’t topple Idol for the season, it proved once again that Idol is not the only the big-draw karaoke in town.

So here’s last night’s numbers rundown: Fox’s two-hour American Idol (16.3 million viewers, 4.6 adults 18-49 rating) led the night.

CBS ran Survivor (9.2 million, 2.5), dipping to a series low, a steady Criminal Minds (11.4 million, 3.0) and a series low CSI (9.7 million, 2.3).

ABC had season-low editions of The Middle (6.6 million, 2.0), Suburgatory (5.8 million, 2.0) and Modern Family (10 million, 4.0). Don’t Trust the B—- (5.9 million, 2.4) rose 20 percent from when it had a repeat lead-in last week. Revenge was steady (7.1 million, 2.1).

NBC aired Off Their Rockers falling 24 percent (5 million, 1.3), Rock Center (4.2 million, 1.0) and a slightly improved Law & Order: SVU (6.4 million, 1.8).