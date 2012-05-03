Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Amber Heard, Sharlto Copley: New project news in Casting Net
* Suddenly Seymour? Let's hope! Joseph Gordon-Levitt is working with Warner Bros. and Wanted producer Marc Platt on a new big screen version of the musical horror-comedy Little Shop of Horrors, with the hope Gordon-Levitt would play the mild-mannered florist who discovers one of his plants lives on human blood. Robert Aguirre-Sacasa — who's written on Big Love and Glee, and was brought in to revise the book for Broadway's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark — is penning the script. No director is attached. [THR]
* District 9star Sharlto Copley is suddenly very popular. He's currently in talks to star opposite Angelina Jolie in Maleficent as King Stefan. Earlier this week, he signed onto both the horror film Open Grave and Spike Lee's English language remake of Oldboy. [Deadline]
* Nick Frost, Rashida Jones, Chris O'Dowd (Bridesmaids), and Olivia Colman (Hot Fuzz) have signed onto the comedy Cuban Fury, about a man (Frost) with a zeal for salsa dancing. The film is based on an idea by Frost. James Griffiths (Up All Night, Free Agents) will direct. [Variety]
* Amber Heard (The Rum Diary) is in talks to play an assassin named Miss San Antonio in Robert Rodriguez's Machete Kills. [Variety]
Read more:
Casting Net: Julia Louis-Dreyfus angling to crush on James Gandolfini. Plus: Elijah Wood, Jon Favreau, Demian Bechir
Casting Net: Michelle Rodriguez back for 'Fast and Furious' 6 and 'Machete Kills.' Plus: Pierce Brosnan, Steve Coogan, Sharlto Copley
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments have been disabled on this post