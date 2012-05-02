Paul Pierce does a Tebow
Paul Pierce played inspired basketball last night, scoring 36 points to lead the Boston Celtics to an 87-80 victory over Atlanta. Playing without two of the team's stars, the veteran carried the Celtics down the stretch, scoring 13 points in the final quarter. So when he drained a foul shot in the closing minutes to give Boston some breathing room, he thanked a higher power… TEBOW!
Well, no. He simply knelt at center court to appreciate the moment and to, as he later said, "thank God for putting you in these positions." But the pose was pure Tim Tebow, no doubt about it. "I've seen it on TV," Pierce said later. "I don't know what inspired it. I don't know why. I wasn't thinking about it. It was instinctive."
Watch it below.
Do you think Pierce will Tebow again, if only to honor superstition? Or is it simply wrong for any New England athlete to lend credence to anyone who now conducts his business in New York?
Read more:
Comments have been disabled on this post