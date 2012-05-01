Tony Awards 2012: Nominations

Do you smell that? It’s Tony fever, and it starts right now! The theater awards season kicked off this morning when Kristin Chenoweth and Jim Parsons announced the nominations for this year’s Tony Awards, which will air on CBS on Sunday, June 10 on CBS (hosted by Neil Patrick Harris).

Among the most nominated titles this year was Once, which landed 11 nominations including nods for Best Musical and its two stars, Steve Kazee and Cristin Milioti. Fan favorites Newsies and Follies got their due, and there was no dearth of big Hollywood names either, with the likes of Stockard Channing, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Frank Langella, and James Earl Jones among the lucky nominees. See the full list of nominations below, and sit tight for EW’s picks for this year’s snubs, shockers and (pleasant) surprises!

Best Play

Clybourne Park

Other Desert Cities

Peter and the Starcatcher

Venus in Fur

Best Musical

Leap of Faith

Newsies

Nice Work If You Can Get It

Once

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Gore Vidal’s The Best Man

Master Class

Wit

Best Revival of a Musical

Evita

Follies

The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess

Jesus Christ Superstar

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

James Corden – One Man, Two Guvnors

Philip Seymour Hoffman – Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

James Earl Jones – Gore Vidal’s The Best Man

Frank Langella – Man and Boy

John Lithgow – The Columnist

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Nina Arianda – Venus in Fur

Tracie Bennett – End of the Rainbow

Stockard Channing – Other Desert Cities

Linda Lavin – The Lyons

Cynthia Nixon – Wit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein – Follies

Jeremy Jordan – Newsies

Steve Kazee – Once

Norm Lewis – The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess

Ron Raines – Follies

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Jan Maxwell – Follies

Audra McDonald – The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess

Cristin Milioti – Once

Kelli O’Hara – Nice Work If You Can Get It

Laura Osnes – Bonnie & Clyde

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Christian Borle, Peter and the Starcatcher

Michael Cumpsty, End of the Rainbow

Tom Edden, One Man, Two Guvnors

Andrew Garfield, Death of a Salesman

Jeremy Shamos, Clybourne Park

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Linda Emond, Death of a Salesman

Spencer Kayden, Don’t Dress for Dinner

Cella Keenan-Bolger, Peter and the Starcatcher

Judith Light, Other Desert Cities

Condola Rashad, Stick Fly

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Phillip Boykin, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess

Michael Cerveris, Evita

David Allen Grier, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess

Michael McGrath, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Josh Young, Jesus Christ Superstar

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Elizabeth A. Davis, Once

Jayne Houdyshell, Follies

Judy Kaye, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Jesse Mueller, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Ghost

Best Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, One Man, Two Guvnors

Pam MacKinnon, Clybourne Park

Mike Nichols, Death of a Salesman

Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, Peter and the Starcatcher

Best Direction of a Musical

Jeff Calhoun, Newsies

Kathleen Marshall, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Diane Paulus, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess

John Tiffany, Once

Best Book of a Musical

Lysistrata Jones

Newsies

Nice Work If You Can Get It

Once

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Bonnie & Clyde

Newsies

One Man, Two Guvnors

Peter and the Starcatcher

Best Choreography

Rob Ashford, Evita

Christopher Gattelli, Newsies

Steven Hoggett, Once

Kathleen Marshall, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Best Scenic Design of a Play

John Lee Beatty, Other Desert Cities

Daniel Ostling, Clybourne Park

Mark Thompson, One Man, Two Guvnors

Donyale Werle, Peter and the Starcatcher

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Bob Crowley, Once

Rob Howell and Jon Driscoll, Ghost the Musical

Tobin Ost and Sven Ortel, Newsies

George Tsypin, Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark

Best Costume Design of a Play

William Ivey Long, Don’t Dress for Dinner

Paul Tazewell, A Streetcar Named Desire

Mark Thompson, One Man, Two Guvnors

Paloma Young, Peter and the Starcatcher

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Follies

ESosa, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess

Eiko Ishioka, Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark

Martin Pakledinaz, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jeff Croiter, Peter and the Starcatcher

Peter Kaczorowski, The Road to Mecca

Brian MacDevitt, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Kenneth Posner, Other Desert Cities

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Christopher Akerlind, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess

Natasha Katz, Follies

Natasha Katz, Once

Hugh Vanstone, Ghost the Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, One Man, Two Guvnors

Scott Lehrer, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Gareth Owen, End of the Rainbow

Darron L. West, Peter and the Starcatcher

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Acme Sound Partners, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess

Clive Goodwin, Once

Kai Harada, Follies

Brian Ronan, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Best Orchestrations

William David Brohn and Christopher Jahnke, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess

Bill Elliott, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Martin Lowe, Once

Danny Troob, Newsies

* * *

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Emanuel Azenberg

Regional Theatre Award

The Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington, D.C.

Isabelle Stevenson Award

Bernadette Peters

Special Tony Award

Actors’ Equity Association

Hugh Jackman

Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre

Freddie Gershon

Artie Siccardi

TDF Open Doors

* * *

Tony Nominations by Production

Once – 11

The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess – 10

Nice Work If You Can Get It – 10

Peter and the Starcatcher – 9

Follies – 8

Newsies – 8

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman – 7

One Man, Two Guvnors – 7

Other Desert Cities – 5

Clybourne Park – 4

End of the Rainbow – 3

Evita – 3

Ghost the Musical – 3

Bonnie & Clyde – 2

Don’t Dress for Dinner – 2

Gore Vidal’s The Best Man – 2

Jesus Christ Superstar – 2

Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark – 2

Venus in Fur – 2

Wit – 2

The Columnist – 1

Leap of Faith – 1

The Lyons – 1

Lysistrata Jones – 1

Man and Boy – 1

Master Class – 1

On A Clear Day You Can See Forever – 1

The Road to Mecca – 1

Stick Fly – 1

A Streetcar Named Desire – 1