John Legend heads to 'Duets,' replaces Lionel Richie

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Sandra Gonzalez
April 30, 2012 at 08:21 PM EDT

Duets

type
Movie
Current Status
Pending
mpaa
R
runtime
112 minutes
seasons
1
Limited Release Date
09/15/00
performer
Marie Bello, Andre Braugher, Paul Giamatti, Huey Lewis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scott Speedman
director
Bruce Paltrow
Producers
Beacon Films, Inc., Beacon Pictures, Hollywood Pictures, Seven Arts Pictures
distributor
Buena Vista Pictures
author
John Byrum
genre
Comedy, Romance, Drama

John Legend is about to make some (probably sexy) music on ABC.

The network announced Monday that Legend is set to join the quartet of mentors that will helm its forthcoming singing competition Duets, ABC has confirmed to EW. Legend will join the previously announced mentors Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland, Kelly Clarkson of American Idol, and Robin Thicke.

Legend will replace Lionel Richie, who dropped out of the show citing “personal scheduling conflicts,” according to a rep.

The show, set to debut this summer, finds the mentors setting out in search of two protégés, who will eventually take the stage with them each week to perform in front of a live studio audience in hopes of winning a recording contract.

Related:

ABC unveils summer schedule: ‘Bachelor Pad,’ ‘Duets,’ more

Album sales: Lionel Richie triumphs again, Jason Mraz grabs second place

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now