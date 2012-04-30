John Legend heads to 'Duets,' replaces Lionel Richie

type Movie Current Status Pending mpaa R runtime 112 minutes seasons 1 Limited Release Date 09/15/00 performer Marie Bello, Andre Braugher, Paul Giamatti, Huey Lewis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scott Speedman director Bruce Paltrow Producers Beacon Films, Inc., Beacon Pictures, Hollywood Pictures, Seven Arts Pictures distributor Buena Vista Pictures author John Byrum genre Comedy, Romance, Drama

John Legend is about to make some (probably sexy) music on ABC.

The network announced Monday that Legend is set to join the quartet of mentors that will helm its forthcoming singing competition Duets, ABC has confirmed to EW. Legend will join the previously announced mentors Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland, Kelly Clarkson of American Idol, and Robin Thicke.

Legend will replace Lionel Richie, who dropped out of the show citing “personal scheduling conflicts,” according to a rep.

The show, set to debut this summer, finds the mentors setting out in search of two protégés, who will eventually take the stage with them each week to perform in front of a live studio audience in hopes of winning a recording contract.

