'Daily Show': Herman Cain goes 'Inside the Political Curtain'

By Lanford Beard
Updated March 15, 2021 at 08:05 PM EDT
Advertisement

The Daily Show

type
  • TV Show
network
  • Comedy Central
genre

James Lipton, eat your heart out. John Oliver took his new assignment to host The Daily Show‘s “Inside the Political Curtain” segment very seriously. Perhaps more seriously than first guest Herman Cain took his own announcement to run for President of the United States in February 2011. Or, indeed, his entire campaign. For the record, Cain still doesn’t know the president of Beki-Beki-Bekistan’s name. Watch the clip below.

What do you think, PopWatchers? Would this segment have been any less authentic if The Daily Show had tapped Samuel L. Jackson to play Cain instead of interviewing Cain himself? Can we form a Super PAC to make “Aw shucky ducky” the next #winning?

Read more:

We’re ape for Jane Goodall’s latest ‘Daily Show’ appearance — VIDEO

Roseanne Barr blogs about Ann Romney, ‘Mommy Wars’

‘Daily Show’ lambasts Sarah Palin’s ‘infiltration’ of ‘Today’ show

The Daily Show

type
  • TV Show
rating
genre
status
  • In Season
network
  • Comedy Central
stream service

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com