'Daily Show': Herman Cain goes 'Inside the Political Curtain'

James Lipton, eat your heart out. John Oliver took his new assignment to host The Daily Show‘s “Inside the Political Curtain” segment very seriously. Perhaps more seriously than first guest Herman Cain took his own announcement to run for President of the United States in February 2011. Or, indeed, his entire campaign. For the record, Cain still doesn’t know the president of Beki-Beki-Bekistan’s name. Watch the clip below.