New music from Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson, Rihanna, and more appear in honor of 4/20

You may have noticed that Snoop Dogg’s been suspiciously active today. That’s because the rapper, like a number of other like-minded musicians, has a calendar, and it’s telling him that his favorite holiday has arrived.

Yes, there’s been a flurry of 4/20-themed releases surfacing all day, and it seems like Snoop has something do with all of them. The most high-profile offering is “Rollup,” a country collaboration with his braid–bro Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, and Kris Kristofferson. You can roll up to Nelson’s official site to give it a listen.

Mr. Dogg also dropped a new song of his own (why, yes, it is called “Stoner’s Anthem”!), a collaboration track with Belly, and a Jamaica-centric 4/20 PSA. Check it all out in the videos below:

Snoop Dogg’s 4/20 PSA:

Snoop Dogg – “Stoner’s Anthem”:

Belly feat. Snoop Dogg – “I Drink I Smoke”:

And while Snoop’s clearly the 4/20 MVP, there’ve been other worthy artists (like Rihanna, GLC, Camron, to name a few) dropping thematic content today. Here’s a roundup of what’s come down the pipeline:

Flosstradamus – “Rollup”:

Camron feat. Vado and Rod Raspy – “Higher Baby”:

Blaze Burna feat. Devin the Dude, Carolyn Rodriguez, and Smoke DZA – “Weed”

Gaggie and GLC – “Smokin”:

Flaming Lips and Prefuse 73 – “Supermoon Made Me Want to Pee” (the trippy video isn’t explicitly weed-related, but it is, you know, the Flaming Lips):

And if all that doesn’t sate you, the new Bob Marley documentary was released in theaters and online today. By the time you’re done taking in all these treats, it’ll be 4/21!

