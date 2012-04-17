'Moonrise Kingdom': Meet Bill Murray and Frances McDormand

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 100 minutes Limited Release Date 05/25/12 performer Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Bruce Willis director Wes Anderson distributor Focus Features genre Drama

Meet Walt and Laura Bishop. In the summer of 1965, their 12-year-old daughter, Suzy, fell in love with a young Khaki Scout from a nearby camp on the New England island where they vacation. That whirlwind romance sets in motion the events of Moonrise Kingdom, Wes Anderson’s next film, due May 25. Click within the animated image below to get a glimpse into the Bishops’ lives and follow some of the scouts on the trail of the young lovebirds.

Murray, who’s starred in six of Anderson’s films, including the beloved Rushmore, has called Moonrise “one of the funniest [movies] I’ve ever been in.”

The Bishops animated image is part of an online scavenger hunt introducing the film’s main characters. Other profiles can be found at AOL, Fandango, IGN, MTV, Yahoo, and Rushmore Academy.

