Neil Patrick Harris to host Tonys, Ricky Martin in ‘Evita’

Remember last year when the Tony M.C. wasn’t announced until a month before the ceremony? Well, this time around, the American Theatre Wing and Broadway League aren’t procrastinating: They revealed on Monday that Neil Patrick Harris will host the Tonys for a third time. In other news, Kevin Smith divulged plans for a Clerks III stage play. Amy Adams joined the cast of the Public Theater’s Into the Woods. Jason Reitman set up a reading of The Apartment in New York City. Broadway’s A Streetcar Named Desire started previews, and gave us a sneak peek. And Spider-man: Turn off the Dark’s producers got tangled in another legal dispute, this time in relation to the multiple injuries suffered by one of its actors.

Writer Melissa Rose Bernardo reviewed the Ricky Martin-led Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita. Calling heroine Elena Roger “pitchy” and “shrill, she gave the show a C+. Stage editor Thom Geier praised Tracie Bennett’s Broadway debut as a down-and-out Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow as a “brave, bravura performance without a single false note.” He graded it the show an A-. He was not as pleased with Eric McCormack’s “seriously miscast” turn as an ambitious Southern politico in the star-studded Main Stem revival of Gore Vidal’s The Best Man. He gave that production a a B. Off Broadway’s 4,000 Miles, about a man that moves in with his ex-activist grandmother, earned a B+ from writer Stephan Lee, who called it “an affecting, smart character study of two people helping each other.”

