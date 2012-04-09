'Real Housewife' Tamra Barney reveals she battled cervical cancer
Advertisement
Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Tamra Barney, one of the stars of Real Housewives of Orange County, has revealed that she was recently treated for cervical cancer, reports People. In an upcoming episode of The Dr. Oz Show, the Bravo star discusses her decision to remove her breast implants, also revealing that she had another motivation for the surgery: "I had lumps in my breast, and I had cervical cancer that needed to be removed. I needed to take over my body."
Barney, 44, recently made headlines when she announced her engagement to boyfriend Eddie Judge last month.
The episode featuring the her interview will air on Thursday.
Read more:
Comments