Andy Cohen responds to 'SNL' sketch
It's good to know that Andy Cohen can take it as well as dish it out. On this week's Saturday Night Live, Taran Killam starred as the Bravo host, portraying Cohen as a camera-obsessed, egotistical, flamboyant moderator of Watch What Happens Live, saying things like, "I hope you're all hungry because I'm a cutie pie!" and, "I guess I have to ask my guests some questions. Bye bye, camera, I'll miss you." (A+ for snark, Killam.)
Upon learning of the skit on Sunday morning, Cohen tweeted his reaction to the impersonation, and (shocker!) it didn't faze him: "OMG the one night I go to bed early I'm lampooned on SNL?! Great job I am flattered! #ImLikeAShark #VeryCute." Basically, if you were looking for drama or a battle of comedic personalities, you ain't gonna find it here. See the sketch below:
PopWatchers, what do you think of Cohen's response? Should we send his tweet to Pat Robertson as a reminder that SNL skits are just in good, wholesome fun?
